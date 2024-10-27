Para Powerlifting gets big boost from paralympic builder with a development camp for athletes
Tracey Rice's son Dylan Sparks is the reason she has spent the better part of a decade building para powerlifting to becoming a more common sport within the para athlete community.
Sparks was born with spina bifida, paralyzing him. Starting with wheelchair basketball, he began the shift to the gym and powerlifting.
Rice says the supports were not in place for parents, athletes or coaches of para powerlifters, and she wanted to change that.
"These athletes deserve a stand, all of that to highlight what they can accomplish," said Rice.
"I wanted an event that would mimic what they're going to see on the world stage."
An event called the Para Powerlifting Development Camp is taking place in Calgary this weekend, where 18 athletes are taught the ropes, new tricks and how competitions will work on the world stage, including the Paralympics.
"They don't just sat hey, I want to go lift some heavy weight, they have to do it in the confines of what holds them back in an already, not great scenario," said Rice.
"They're dealing with medical stuff. They're dealing with things that you and I might take for granted on a day to day basis."
Twelve Canadian athletes and six Americans attended the camp.
Helpful
Tabetha Telford from Victoria, BC was at the camp, and began powerlifting eight months ago.
She says the camp has been helpful in learning new strategies to add to her training.
"Just a lot of different sort of technical aspects that ... certainly gave me a whole new perspective of the different little intricacies that you have to be mindful of in this sport, “said Telford.
"It breaks down the barrier between able bodied and disability, right? Like no matter what you do when you lift something heavy, it doesn't matter if you're disabled or able bodied. We all lifted something heavy."
Athletes are taking part in education sessions, and trial events for Para lifting, which are open to athletes of all different skill levels.
Paralympic builder Ozzie Sawicki says he was drawn to helping Rice make the event the best it can be.
"This was just a sport that was attractive. I like the nature of the sport. It's a crossover with a lot of other sports," said Sawicki.
"It's really been struggling to get the credibility to grow into a full, noticeable sport.," he added. "And this camp is sort of the kickoff to really start to build the quadrennial program leading to Los Angeles in 2028."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Speakers at Trump's Madison Square Garden event crudely denounce Harris and Democrats
Several of Donald Trump's allies used crude and extreme rhetoric Sunday toward U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and other Trump critics before the former U.S. president was to take the stage at New York's Madison Square Garden.
B.C. election results: Mail-in ballots heavily favour NDP, only absentee ballots left to count
The majority of mail-in ballots tallied this weekend for the final count in B.C.’s nail-bitingly close 2024 provincial election went to the NDP, increasing the party’s chances of clinching a third term.
Here's when you need to change your clock back
Millions of Canadians will notice their clocks turn back by one hour on Nov. 3, marking the end of daylight saving time this year.
New polls show Sask. NDP leading over Sask. Party ahead of election day
A pair of new pre-election polls indicate that the Saskatchewan NDP has a slight lead ahead of election day.
17-year-old charged for driving 188 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
A 17-year-old Ottawa driver was caught speeding nearly 90 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417.
Hollywood star Victor Garber gets emotional after surprise meeting with his former teacher in London, Ont.
Victor Garber got teary-eyed when he walked into a brunch in his honour Sunday in London, Ont.
Another bumpy week ahead as Trudeau faces deadlines from Liberal MPs, Bloc
Another week, another raft of imminent challenges to Justin Trudeau's leadership of both the country and the Liberal Party.
He lost a finger and survived a kidnapping. Then, this climber took on a 9,000-foot 'death-trap'
With jaw-dropping big wall ascents and a life packed with adrenaline and adventure, climber Tommy Caldwell has had a career worthy of – and captured by – a feature film.
How to make sure your used clothes go to the right place – and not to organized crime
Giving away used clothes for a second life feels like an act of charity – and it often is. But it’s become more complicated. A W5 investigation has discovered allegations that organized crime players are muscling in on charities to access their donation bins.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Woman dead after being hit by Jeep at north-central Edmonton intersection
A pedestrian is dead after she was hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning in north-central Edmonton.
-
Here's when you need to change your clock back
Millions of Canadians will notice their clocks turn back by one hour on Nov. 3, marking the end of daylight saving time this year.
-
Governor-General meets Albertans, hears about 'challenges they're facing'
The King's representative to Canada is in Alberta for her first official visit to the province.
Lethbridge
-
City of Lethbridge reaches tentative agreement with 900 CUPE employees on new deal
A tentative agreement has been reached between the City of Lethbridge and more than 900 employees belonging to CUPE Local 70.
-
Hurricanes lose third road game in a row, dropping 4-1 decision to Broncos in Swift Current
The Hurricanes will be happy to be back home in Lethbridge Saturday night after losing their third in a row on the road Friday night, a 4-1 decision to the Broncos in Swift Current.
-
City of Lethbridge and local post-secondaries discuss how to keep graduates in the city
About 15,000 students are enrolled at Lethbridge’s post-secondary schools, and now the city is working with those schools to try to find ways to get them s to stick around a while.
Vancouver
-
French-fry-related fine must be reversed, B.C. tribunal rules
B.C. condo owners were fined $200 for breaching a bylaw because their tenant dropped a single French fry in the elevator lobby, according to a decision from the province’s Civil Resolution Tribunal.
-
Pedestrian dead after collision in Surrey
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Surrey on Sunday, according to Surrey RCMP.
-
B.C. election results: Mail-in ballots heavily favour NDP, only absentee ballots left to count
The majority of mail-in ballots tallied this weekend for the final count in B.C.’s nail-bitingly close 2024 provincial election went to the NDP, increasing the party’s chances of clinching a third term.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. election results: Mail-in ballots heavily favour NDP, only absentee ballots left to count
The majority of mail-in ballots tallied this weekend for the final count in B.C.’s nail-bitingly close 2024 provincial election went to the NDP, increasing the party’s chances of clinching a third term.
-
Tempers flare at B.C. ferry terminal as 'assured loading' customers bypass standby crowd
There were tense moments at a ferry terminal outside Victoria, B.C., on Friday after the lion’s share of standby spots on an early sailing were claimed by “assured loading” passengers – leaving regular customers who had been waiting for hours out of luck.
-
Island's first trauma-informed, Indigenous-specific child-care centre opens in Colwood
Hulitan Early Years Centre is a brand new, 48-seat childhood learning centre in Colwood. It was built to support Indigenous children throughout the capital region.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon fire department investigating major house fire
Saskatoon fire crews responded to a major house fire on the 400 block of 24th Street West on Friday evening.
-
Saskatchewan NDP host final rally before election day
On the eve of Saskatchewan’s provincial election, NDP Leader Carla Beck and her party hosted a final rally in Regina, thanking supporters and sharing a positive outlook ahead of Monday’s return to the polls.
-
Police warn of lottery phone scam in Saskatoon
The Saskatoon Police Service is cautioning residents about a phone scam involving fraudulent lottery claims.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan NDP host final rally before election day
On the eve of Saskatchewan’s provincial election, NDP Leader Carla Beck and her party hosted a final rally in Regina, thanking supporters and sharing a positive outlook ahead of Monday’s return to the polls.
-
Manager at Sask. clinic snooped on resident's eHealth record over 30 times
A Regina resident turned to Saskatchewan's privacy watchdog after discovering the manager of a clinic they had never been to had snooped on their eHealth record over 30 times.
-
New polls show Sask. NDP leading over Sask. Party ahead of election day
A pair of new pre-election polls indicate that the Saskatchewan NDP has a slight lead ahead of election day.
Toronto
-
Ontario government moves to extend 5.7 cent gas tax cut to June 2025
Ontario is moving to extend a 5.7-cent cut to the provincial gas tax until next summer.
-
More Torontonians can get the new COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Here's what you need to know
More Torontonians will be able to get their doses of a new COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Here's what to know.
-
Anand asks Ontario counterpart for a meeting to discuss growing problem of fraudulent car registrations
Federal Transport Minister Anita Anand is requesting a meeting with her provincial counterpart to tackle the rising issue of re-Vinning and fraudulent vehicle registrations.
Montreal
-
-
Synthetic drug potency increases, raising overdose risks for youth
As synthetic drugs grow stronger, experts warn that overdoses pose an even greater threat, particularly to young people. Dr. Nicholas Chadi, a pediatrician at Sainte-Justine Hospital, is sounding the alarm about the rising dangers of these substances.
-
Unlocking the black box of early human development without an egg, sperm, or womb
Stem cell biologist Jacob Hanna has received a lot of worldwide attention since his team at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel created a synthetic human embryo.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Calls General Election for Nov. 26
With a provincial election announcement expected Sunday, Nova Scotia’s political party leaders have announced events.
-
Water Service disrupted for repair in Halifax
Water service is temporarily shut down near 6135 Almon Street in Halifax.
-
Nova Scotia RCMP investigating fatal crash
Queen’s District RCMP in Nova Scotia is investigating a single-vehicle fatal collision that occurred Saturday on Highway 103 in Port Mouton, N.S.
Winnipeg
-
-
Winnipeg police search for suspect after machete attack
Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after they say a man was attacked by someone with a machete early Friday morning.
-
Some say it's time for Canada to criminalize residential school denialism
An estimated 6,000 children died in residential schools, though experts say the actual number could be much higher.
Ottawa
-
Taylor Swift tickets being auctioned off to help fund for Ottawa boy with rare disease
Last year, seven-year-old Jack was diagnosed with hereditary spastic paraplegia type four (SPG4), a disease that affects less than 0.01 per cent of the population.
-
17-year-old charged for driving 188 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
A 17-year-old Ottawa driver was caught speeding nearly 90 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417.
-
15-year-old found dead in eastern Ontario, teen facing second-degree murder charge: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say a 16-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder after a 15-year-old was found dead at a home in Perth, Ont. Friday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to visit Sudbury on Monday
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be in Sudbury on Monday, his office says.
-
Here's when you need to change your clock back
Millions of Canadians will notice their clocks turn back by one hour on Nov. 3, marking the end of daylight saving time this year.
-
Trump refers to CNN's Anderson Cooper by a woman's first name
Former U.S. president Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper with a woman's first name in recent days as the Republican presidential nominee focuses his closing message on a hypermasculine appeal to men.
Barrie
-
Ontario man tells police he harmed two family members, three found dead
Huntsville OPP and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) are conducting a homicide investigation after three individuals were found dead in a Huntsville neighbourhood Friday evening.
-
Around $10K stolen from jewelry store in alleged break and enter
Bracebridge OPP are searching for two suspects who allegedly broke into a Gravenhurst jewelry store early Saturday morning.
-
Driver charged after striking OPP cruiser
A man was charged after allegedly crashing into a parked OPP cruiser in Tay Township early Sunday morning.
Kitchener
-
Halloween dress up golf event at Merry-Hill Golf Club
Ghosts and ghouls put their golfing skills to the test at Merry-Hill Golf Club’s annual Scary-Hill event on Sunday.
-
Police investigating after Guelph home invasion
Police are investigating after a Guelph home was broken into early Saturday morning.
-
Baby Show helps expecting and new moms have everything they need
Mothers, mothers-to-be and families came together on Sunday at the Womb to Walking Baby Show for shopping, services and fun.
London
-
Hollywood star Victor Garber gets emotional after surprise meeting with his former teacher in London, Ont.
Victor Garber got teary-eyed when he walked into a brunch in his honour Sunday in London, Ont.
-
Norwich retirement home announces closure
Trillium Care in Norwich, Ont. has announced they will be closing their facilities, citing “an emergency lack of financial resources necessary to sustain daily operations.”
-
As two roundabouts open in St. Thomas, one main intersection set to close for construction
Two new interchanges have opened in St. Thomas, Ont. but one main artery is set to close Monday for construction.
Windsor
-
One suspect arrested for armed robbery, Windsor police still seek three others
One suspect has been arrested after an armed robbery took place in Windsor.
-
Robbery by the railroad ends with arrest for Chatham man
Police have charged a man with robbery after an incident Saturday afternoon in Chatham.
-
Donations diverted from landfill at 2nd annual Green Expo
Donated and reusable household items piled up in trucks outside the Windsor Family Credit Union Centre Saturday afternoon in an effort to divert goods from the landfill.