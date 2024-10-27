Para Powerlifting gets big boost from paralympic builder with a development camp for athletes

Tracey Rice's son Dylan Sparks is the reason she has spent the better part of a decade building para powerlifting to becoming a more common sport within the para athlete community.

Sparks was born with spina bifida, paralyzing him. Starting with wheelchair basketball, he began the shift to the gym and powerlifting.

Rice says the supports were not in place for parents, athletes or coaches of para powerlifters, and she wanted to change that.

"These athletes deserve a stand, all of that to highlight what they can accomplish," said Rice.

"I wanted an event that would mimic what they're going to see on the world stage."

An event called the Para Powerlifting Development Camp is taking place in Calgary this weekend, where 18 athletes are taught the ropes, new tricks and how competitions will work on the world stage, including the Paralympics.

"They don't just sat hey, I want to go lift some heavy weight, they have to do it in the confines of what holds them back in an already, not great scenario," said Rice.

"They're dealing with medical stuff. They're dealing with things that you and I might take for granted on a day to day basis."

Twelve Canadian athletes and six Americans attended the camp.

Tabetha Telford from Victoria, BC was at the camp, and began powerlifting eight months ago.

She says the camp has been helpful in learning new strategies to add to her training.

"Just a lot of different sort of technical aspects that ... certainly gave me a whole new perspective of the different little intricacies that you have to be mindful of in this sport, “said Telford.

"It breaks down the barrier between able bodied and disability, right? Like no matter what you do when you lift something heavy, it doesn't matter if you're disabled or able bodied. We all lifted something heavy."

Athletes are taking part in education sessions, and trial events for Para lifting, which are open to athletes of all different skill levels.

Paralympic builder Ozzie Sawicki says he was drawn to helping Rice make the event the best it can be.

"This was just a sport that was attractive. I like the nature of the sport. It's a crossover with a lot of other sports," said Sawicki.

"It's really been struggling to get the credibility to grow into a full, noticeable sport.," he added. "And this camp is sort of the kickoff to really start to build the quadrennial program leading to Los Angeles in 2028."