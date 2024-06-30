Paredes kicks 52-yard field goal in OT as Stampeders edge Blue Bombers 22-19
Demerio Houston did his part and then watched as Rene Paredes emerged as the overtime hero.
Paredes kicked a 52-yard field goal to lead the Calgary Stampeders (2-1) to an exciting 22-19 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (0-4) in front of 22,386 fans at McMahon Stadium on Saturday night.
“I got a little scared here at the end,” said Paredes, who finished the game with four field goals. “The wind pushed it a little bit to the left, so it got close to the post, but yeah, I’m glad it went in, glad we got the win against Winnipeg.”
Playing in his 214th career game with Calgary to pull into a tie for fifth in franchise history with Alondra Johnson, Paredes has battled through windy conditions on many occasions.
“I played in some crazy winds,” he said. “Obviously, we practise a lot in the wind, so you get used to it.”
Before Paredes’ winning kick, Houston picked off a pass by Winnipeg quarterback Chris Streveler in the end zone.
Calgary won the coin toss in OT and elected to play defence first and the Stamps were able to thwart the Blue Bombers’ comeback attempt thanks to Houston’s efforts.
“That’s all we had to do is get a stop and I knew Rene was going to put it in,” said Houston, who signed a two-year contract with Calgary in February after playing the previous three seasons for the Bombers.
“It was a great feeling. I just want to thank God for putting me in this position just to be able to make that play. That’s what they brought me here for is to make plays, catch interceptions and help my team win and that’s what I was able to do.”
Marken Michel caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Jake Maier for the Stampeders, who were coming off a bye week. Cody Grace added three punt singles.
“It feels amazing,” said Maier, who completed 28-of-43 passes for 239 yards. “It does. Not just because we beat Winnipeg. I think, for me, it’s great to be on this side of things of an overtime game. Last couple years, we haven’t had our way in overtime games, and it just feels amazing to be on the right side of it.”
Drew Wolitarsky had a touchdown in the final minute of the fourth quarter for the Bombers, while Sergio Castillo booted four field goals.
“Just too many mistakes to win that tight one,” said Winnipeg coach Mike O’Shea. “We put ourselves in a bit of a bind a few times. I thought defensively we cleaned up the explosion plays.
“Offensively, we scored when we needed to, but just along the way in a tight game with where we’re at, once again it’s a handful of mistakes and it ends up being a few too many.”
Collaros goes down
Zach Collaros started the game at quarterback for Winnipeg and completed eight-of-12 passes for 55 yards in the first half. After being injured in the second quarter when he was hit hard by Stamps’ defensive lineman Josiah Coatney, Collaros came back in for two more plays before sitting out the remainder of the game.
In a relief appearance, Streveler completed 14-of-24 passes for 170 yards.
“We showed fight at the end of the game and I think we’re all going to look back and say we made some mistakes,” Streveler said. “We didn’t play good enough to win. We made mistakes in critical moments. You can’t throw an interception at the end of the game when we’re in field goal range.
“It’s frustrating but we’re going to take ownership of this, we’re going to have a good week of preparation next week and we’re going to keep fighting.”
After a slow start for both teams, Winnipeg opened the scoring thanks to a 26-yard field goal by Castillo at 10:46 of the first quarter.
Although the Bombers held the lead through one quarter of play for the first time this season, it was short-lived as Paredes booted a 52-yard field goal for the Stamps just 12 seconds into the second quarter.
The Stamps had a great chance to score the game’s first touchdown when defensive lineman Clarence Hicks picked off an errant pass by Collaros. Although Hicks fumbled the ball, linebacker Cameron Judge quickly picked it up to give Calgary possession on Winnipeg’s 37-yard line.
Four plays later, with Calgary facing a third-and-two situation on Winnipeg’s 16-yard line, Reggie Begelton couldn’t haul in a pass in the end zone from Maier, while the receiver also took an offensive pass interference call on the play as well to end the threat.
After Grace put Calgary up by a point with a 58-yard punt single, Castillo answered back with field goals from 37 and 36 yards to put Winnipeg up 9-4.
Paredes then booted his second field goal of the contest from 26 yards out as time expired in the first half to pull the Stamps within two points.
The defensive dogfight continued in the third quarter as neither team could get anything going offensively. Paredes kicked a 42-yard field goal and Grace bombed an 80-yard single for the only scoring of the third.
Michel caught a six-yard touchdown pass from Maier at 2:45 of fourth quarter to cap off a nine-play, 58-yard scoring drive to give Calgary an 18-9 lead.
Castillo then kicked a 60-yard field goal at 5:36 of the fourth quarter. Castillo’s lengthy boot will go down as the longest field goal in Blue Bombers’ history and the second longest in the CFL record books.
Grace kicked a 61-yard single, his third of the game, to put the Stamps up 19-12.
Streveler then engineered an eight-play, 74-yard drive that he capped off by tossing a 16-yard touchdown pass to Wolitarsky with 37 seconds left on the clock to force overtime.
UP NEXT
Blue Bombers: Host the Ottawa Redblacks (1-1) on Friday, July 5.
Stampeders: Visit the undefeated Montreal Alouettes (4-0) on Saturday, July 6.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2024.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Neighbour on the hook for $3,675 in damages due to ‘nuisance cedar’: B.C. tribunal
A B.C. man who reneged on a deal to split the cost of removing a tree with his next-door neighbour is now on the hook for the whole amount, B.C.’s civil resolution has ruled.
WestJet mechanics strike forces dozens more B.C. flight cancellations
Dozens of WestJet flights to and from Vancouver International Airport were cancelled Sunday, as a strike by airline mechanics continues.
A study identified 6 types of depression. Here’s why that matters
Scientists may be a step closer to that reality, thanks to new research that has identified six subtypes — or 'biotypes' — of major depression via brain imaging combined with machine learning.
Several U.S. military bases in Europe on heightened alert amid possible terrorist threat
Several U.S. military bases across Europe were put on a heightened state of alert over the weekend, with the level of force protection raised to its second-highest state amid concerns that a terrorist attack could target U.S. military personnel or facilities, according to two U.S. officials.
She's still busy at 105. What secrets and science are behind Canada's 'super agers'?
There is ongoing research to better understand the relationship between social connection and healthy aging, and why the brains of super agers look different compared with their peers.
Nude beach etiquette: Lose your clothes, not your manners
Most of us have felt the freedom and delight that comes with stripping down to a swimsuit on a sunny day and wading into a cool sea, the horizon twinkling in the distance.
Creators urge Ottawa to force disclosure of ‘black box’ AI system training
Canadian creators and publishers want the government to do something about the unauthorized and usually unreported use of their content to train generative artificial intelligence systems.
French voters propel far-right National Rally to strong lead in first-round legislative elections
France's high-stakes legislative elections propelled the far-right National Rally to a strong but not decisive lead in the first-round vote Sunday, polling agencies projected, dealing another slap to centrist President Emmanuel Macron after his risky decision to call voters back to the polls for the second time in three weeks.
Some of Canada's wealthiest billionaires, according to Forbes
If you gathered all the wealth that billionaires currently have worldwide, you would have about US$14.2 trillion, according to Forbes Magazine. But what about in Canada alone?
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Man shot and killed by police after crash near Fraser
A man was shot and killed by police Saturday night after a car crash in northeast Edmonton.
-
Police seek witnesses after body found in Mill Creek Ravine: EPS
A dead person was found in Mill Creek Ravine on Saturday and Edmonton police are investigating the death as suspicious.
-
Multiple people injured in RV police chase in Lloydminster: RCMP
Several people were injured Saturday night after a man allegedly stole an occupied RV during a police chase at a campground in Lloydminster.
Lethbridge
-
Fire ban ended for Lethbridge area
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
-
Tourists expected to hit the road this Canada Day
Plenty of tourists will descend on Lethbridge to see what the city offers. Locals, too, will have no shortage of activities this weekend.
-
'A lot of work': Raymond Stampede ready to kick off in new location
The 122-year-old Raymond Stampede is set to get underway this weekend, but this year’s event will occur at a new location.
Vancouver
-
WestJet mechanics strike forces dozens more B.C. flight cancellations
Dozens of WestJet flights to and from Vancouver International Airport were cancelled Sunday, as a strike by airline mechanics continues.
-
Neighbour on the hook for $3,675 in damages due to ‘nuisance cedar’: B.C. tribunal
A B.C. man who reneged on a deal to split the cost of removing a tree with his next-door neighbour is now on the hook for the whole amount, B.C.’s civil resolution has ruled.
-
White lifts Vancouver Whitecaps to 4-3 comeback victory over St. Louis City
A wave of relief washed over Brian White on Saturday night. After going two months without scoring, the Vancouver Whitecaps striker finally put a ball into the back of the net.
Vancouver Island
-
WestJet mechanics strike forces dozens more B.C. flight cancellations
Dozens of WestJet flights to and from Vancouver International Airport were cancelled Sunday, as a strike by airline mechanics continues.
-
Neighbour on the hook for $3,675 in damages due to ‘nuisance cedar’: B.C. tribunal
A B.C. man who reneged on a deal to split the cost of removing a tree with his next-door neighbour is now on the hook for the whole amount, B.C.’s civil resolution has ruled.
-
Dozens of B.C. flights cancelled amid WestJet mechanics strike
Dozens of WestJet flights have been cancelled at airports across B.C. Saturday after the airline's mechanics' union went ahead with strike plans Friday evening.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. campers face flooded sites on Canada Day long weekend
Significant rainfall on Thursday and Friday put a major damper on people’s long weekend camping plans at Pike Lake Provincial Park, about 40 kilometres south of Saskatoon.
-
Historic Saskatoon bakery hands ownership to its Ukrainian employees
A Saskatoon staple, Nestor's bakery, which was founded nearly a century ago and has served Ukrainian baked goods on 20th street, will be changing ownership.
-
WestJet service out of Saskatoon grinds to a halt after surprise long weekend mechanics' strike
WestJet service out of Saskatoon is grinding to a halt on Canada Day long weekend after the airline’s mechanics walked off the job on Friday, citing the company’s “unwillingness to negotiate.”
Regina
-
Death investigation underway in Regina
A death investigation is underway in Regina after a man died from his injuries on Saturday night.
-
Gamers battle it out at weekend Summer Arcadian tournament in Regina
Gamers from all across Saskatchewan battled it out over the weekend, making for a fun showdown at the Lazy Owl in Regina.
-
How Sask. RCMP used a drone to help stranded hikers
After a group of hikers became stranded by an unexpected rise in water levels, RCMP officers on-scene took to the skies to track them down.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Thousands gather in downtown Toronto for one of Canada's largest Pride parades
One of the country's largest Pride events will culminate Sunday with a massive celebration. The Toronto Pride Parade will wind through the streets of the Ontario capital, with thousands expected to attend.
-
Travellers watch as WestJet cancels flights with no end to mechanics strike in sight
Travellers flying with WestJet continue to watch as the airline cancels more flights due to a sudden strike by its mechanics union.
-
Triple shooting at Hamilton party leaves 1 person dead: police
One person is dead after a triple shooting at a party in Hamilton early Sunday morning, police say.
Montreal
-
Man in his 70s struck and killed by a vehicle on Montreal's South Shore
A pedestrian in his 70s was struck and killed at an intersection in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore.
-
Quebec businesses frustrated at cost and logistics of French-language law rules
Quebec merchants are facing another deadline to comply with new French language rules found in Bill 96 related to the size of French script on signage.
-
From Ile-Bizard to Paris, a Montreal triathlete's training pays off
For triathlete Emy Legault, her journey to the Paris Olympic Games started at home with her sister in Montreal's Ile Bizard neighbourhood.
Atlantic
-
Five players with Maritime connections picked in 2024 NHL draft
At least five players with Maritime connections were selected during this weekend’s 2024 National Hockey League Entry Draft.
-
Man arrested after stabbing in Tatamagouche: N.S. RCMP
Colchester County District RCMP said a man involved in a stabbing Sunday morning in Tatamagouche, N.S., has been arrested.
-
Young filmmaker wins award for best documentary
A young filmmaker is celebrating after winning an award for his documentary “Visible.”
Winnipeg
-
1 man dead, 2 others still missing after boaters disappear near Grand Rapids
A 31-year-old man is dead and two others are still missing after a group of boaters disappeared near Grand Rapids early Friday morning.
-
William Avenue reopened following house fire demolition
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews were at the scene of a blaze in the city’s Centennial neighbourhood on Sunday morning.
-
'It's something to see': How water towers have transformed into Manitoba skyline icons
Water towers in Manitoba have seen a transformation over the years. While some of these pieces of infrastructure, which were designed to bring water to residents, have faded and disappeared over time, others have begun a new life – places that showcase history, where memories are made and a sense of pride is born.
Ottawa
-
More than 200 people evacuated following apartment fire in Gatineau, Que.
Gatineau Fire says though no injuries were reported, over 200 people were evacuated from their apartments Saturday night after a fire broke out in an apartment building in the Aylmer sector of Gatineau, Que.
-
WestJet cancels all departing flights from Ottawa Sunday amid ongoing mechanics strike
Travellers in Ottawa flying with WestJet on Sunday were met with cancellations as the airline continues to call off flights across the country amid an ongoing strike by its mechanics union.
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on Canada Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Canada Day long weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury senior to be homeless after apartment eviction
A Greater Sudbury senior says she will be homeless after being evicted from her apartment.
-
She's still busy at 105. What secrets and science are behind Canada's 'super agers'?
There is ongoing research to better understand the relationship between social connection and healthy aging, and why the brains of super agers look different compared with their peers.
-
As police increasingly use facial recognition technology, calls grow for regulations
Some police services in Canada are using facial recognition technology to help solve crimes, while other police forces say human rights and privacy concerns are holding them back from employing the powerful digital tools.
Barrie
-
First traditional Muskoka Powwow held in Bracebridge
Muskoka's first-ever annual traditional Powwow brought hundreds to Bracebridge for a weekend of First Nations culture.
-
Riding trail closed in Port Severn due to collision
Officers have shut down a riding trail due to a crash in Port Severn.
-
'Destroyed the whole crop': wet summer weather challenges Simcoe Muskoka farmers
The wet June that was has been ideal for preventing a repeat of last year's forest fire season, but it has also been excessive for some farmers and their crops.
Kitchener
-
Occupy UW calls university's court order a 'scare tactic' to silence students
Members of a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Waterloo have broken their silence surrounding a lawsuit and injunction filed by the school.
-
Regional police arrest man in connection to taxi scam in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police have arrested and charged a Toronto man in connection to a taxi scam in Cambridge.
-
Eight people displaced by Kitchener house fire
Officials say no one was hurt after flames destroyed the front porch of a Kitchener home on Friday.
London
-
London area track and field athletes book tickets to Paris 2024 Olympics
Several area athletes are heading to the Olympics in Paris and the U20 World Championships in Peru after qualifying at the Bell Track and Field Championships in Montreal Friday.
-
London, Ont. fire crews battle garage fire
Fire crews were called to the scene of a detached garage fire in the 100-block of Springbank Drive late Saturday night.
-
Cosmetics stolen from St. Thomas business
On Saturday evening, St. Thomas police were contacted by loss prevention at a local store located at 1063 Talbot St.
Windsor
-
Suspect arrested after 7-hour standoff with Windsor police
One man is in custody after a lengthy standoff with Windsor police.
-
Windsor man nearing 100th birthday credits active lifestyle and carefree eating for longevity
As Bob Stevenson approaches his 100th birthday, he continues to drive independently, tend to his garden daily, and make time to visit his 92-year-old fiancée.
-
Chatham-Kent police investigate break and enter
In the early morning hours on Friday, Chatham-Kent police say two suspects gained entry into the fenced-in compound of Waste Connections at 91 Sass Rd. in Chatham.