Park in southwest Calgary closed due to bear activity

A park in southwest Calgary was closed Saturday morning due to bear activity.

Griffith Woods Park, which runs along the Elbow River in southwest Calgary was closed by the Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Services, with the city asking people to avoid the area.

It is described on the city's website as "a primarily natural environment park that lies along the banks of the Elbow River in the southwest part of Calgary. This park is very large and is primarily a natural environment park.

"The park is a great food source and habitat for animals of all kinds," it added. "While visiting the park, please be aware of your surroundings and take BearSmart precautions."

Due to bear activity, Griffith Woods Park has been closed by Alberta Environment and Parks. Calgarians are asked to stay out for their safety. Instead, try one of the many other local parks.



The park was created in 2000 and named after Wilbur and Betty Griffith, who donated part of their estate to the City of Calgary to be set aside as a nature preserve.

The park also offers excellent bird-watching, according to the city website.

"The white spruce forest offers an ideal place to watch the birds and other wildlife that prefer the coniferous forest. It is one of the best places in the city to see species such as Northern Flickers, Red-breasted Nuthatches and Gray Jays that frequent this habitat."

No information was available about when the park might re-open.