    Parts of CTrain Red Line closed over August long weekend

    An eastbound CTrain is seen at City Hall Station in downtown Calgary. (File)
    Calgary CTrain riders will notice closures to the Red Line over the long weekend to complete some repairs and maintenance work.

    Starting at 8 p.m. on Friday the northbound track at Victoria Park/Stampede Station will be closed until the end of service, but riders can still use the southbound side for both directions of travel.

    The, on Saturday, the Red Line will be closed between City Hall/Bow Valley College and 39 Avenue.

    That closure will run until the very early hours of Tuesday, Aug. 6.

    Affected stations include City Hall/Bow Valley College, Victoria Park/Stampede, Erlton/Stampede and 39 Avenue.

    August 3-6: City Hall/Bow Valley College to 39 Avenue closure. (Calgary Transit) Shuttle buses will replace the CTrains.

    The work being done includes track improvements by the Big 4 building, concrete remediation at Erlton/Stampede, and repairing the Cemetery Hill tunnel.

    Stampeders Express Shuttle

    Football fans can use the express shuttle service on Aug. 4 for the Calgary Stampeders vs. Toronto Argonauts game.

    People heading northbound via the Red Line can catch the shuttle bus at Chinook station.

    Riders will be dropped off at Banff Trail station.

    Pregame shuttles run from 3 p.m. to 5:48 p.m., leaving from Chinook station.

    Postgame shuttles run from 6:30 p.m. to 9:18 p.m., leaving from Banff Trail station.

    The shuttle busses will run approximately every 12 minutes.

