Parts of CTrain Red Line closed over August long weekend
Calgary CTrain riders will notice closures to the Red Line over the long weekend to complete some repairs and maintenance work.
Starting at 8 p.m. on Friday the northbound track at Victoria Park/Stampede Station will be closed until the end of service, but riders can still use the southbound side for both directions of travel.
The, on Saturday, the Red Line will be closed between City Hall/Bow Valley College and 39 Avenue.
That closure will run until the very early hours of Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Affected stations include City Hall/Bow Valley College, Victoria Park/Stampede, Erlton/Stampede and 39 Avenue.
August 3-6: City Hall/Bow Valley College to 39 Avenue closure. (Calgary Transit) Shuttle buses will replace the CTrains.
The work being done includes track improvements by the Big 4 building, concrete remediation at Erlton/Stampede, and repairing the Cemetery Hill tunnel.
Stampeders Express Shuttle
Football fans can use the express shuttle service on Aug. 4 for the Calgary Stampeders vs. Toronto Argonauts game.
People heading northbound via the Red Line can catch the shuttle bus at Chinook station.
Riders will be dropped off at Banff Trail station.
Pregame shuttles run from 3 p.m. to 5:48 p.m., leaving from Chinook station.
Postgame shuttles run from 6:30 p.m. to 9:18 p.m., leaving from Banff Trail station.
The shuttle busses will run approximately every 12 minutes.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberal MP says she regrets 'distress' caused to witnesses who left meeting in tears
Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld fell short of an apology today after instigating a fracas that led two witnesses to storm out of a parliamentary committee hearing.
Acting head coach Spence keeps Canadian women's soccer team focused on the field
In charge of a coaching crew that has been cut in half in the wake of a drone spying scandal, Andy Spence is sticking with the same style he used as an assistant.
Costco's 'Apocalypse Dinner Kit' has a shelf life of 25 years. What is it?
Canadians looking to stock up on food for an emergency can order ready-made tubs from Costco online.
DEVELOPING British prime minister announces police unit to deal with violent clashes after stabbings
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the 'tiny mindless minority' behind unrest that has plagued several cities after a horrific stabbing at a children’s dance class and vowed to put a stop to it as the 17-year-old suspect was publicly named Thursday in part to counter misinformation blamed as one cause of the fiery clashes.
10 suspects arrested in SIM swap scam, Toronto police say
Toronto police say 10 people are facing charges in connection with a major SIM swap fraud that allowed suspects to gain access to the cell phone and bank accounts of unsuspecting victims.
1 dead, several injured in Alberta tent collapse
One person was killed and others were hurt when an event tent collapsed on hundreds of people north Edmonton on Wednesday.
Proposed rule would ban U.S. airlines from charging parents to sit with their children
The U.S. Department of Transportation is proposing a new rule that would ban airlines from charging parents more to sit with their young children.
Inmate sentenced to more than 4 years in prison killing of Boston gangster James 'Whitey' Bulger
An inmate was sentenced to more than four years Thursday for his role in the 2018 fatal bludgeoning of notorious Boston gangster James 'Whitey' Bulger in a troubled West Virginia federal prison.
Hezbollah leader says war with Israel has entered 'new phase' after killings of top militant figures
Hezbollah’s leader warned Thursday that the conflict with Israel has entered a 'new phase,' as he addressed mourners at the funeral of a commander from the group who was killed by an Israeli airstrike this week in Beirut.
