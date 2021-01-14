CALGARY -- It used to be that coal miners were the admiring subject of country music songs by people like Loretta Lynn, who penned a little ditty called "Coal Miner's Daughter" that later became a Hollywood movie starring Sissy Spacek.

Now, in 2021, there's a growing chorus of Alberta country singers speaking out against coal mining on social media.

The latest to tweet their opposition to the Alberta government's resumption of coal mining in areas where it's been banned since the mid-1970s is Paul Brandt, who kept his comments short and sweet Thursday afternoon but left little doubt where he stood on the issue.

".@CorbLund is right," Brandt tweeted, followed by the hashtag #saveourmountains.

That was a reference to Lund's opposition to the province approving resumption of coal mining in five areas, including projects that would impact Grassy Mountain, the Porcupine Hills, Bob Creek Wildland and sections of the Upper Oldman and Dutch Creek recreation areas.

Opponents include four First Nations, landowner groups, ranchers and conservation and environmental organizations, who fear that mining would damage the area's fishing and possibly drinking water that provides water to two million people.

“It’s one of the most beautiful places in the world as far as I’m concerned and we shouldn’t put selenium in the water and we should also not rip the mountains down,” Lund says.

One reply to Brandt's tweet said that since he was working with the province to fight human trafficking, was there any chance he could talk to them about changing their coal mining policy?

"Already have," Brandt tweeted back. "Hope they make the right decision."

With files from Bill Macfarlane, CTV News