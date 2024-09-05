Paula Abdul cancels Canadian tour, including a Calgary-area show, due to injury

Pop star Paula Abdul has announced she's cancelling her Straight Up! to Canada tour, including a show in the Calgary area.

Abdul posted on social media, "I've been advised that one of my injuries requires a minor procedure followed by a 6-8 week recovery time, therefore it will prohibit me from proceeding with the Straight Up! to Canada tour as well as the dates in Alaska and North Dakota."

The former American Idol judge says, "I promise I'll be back, stronger and better, dancing my heart out and performing for all of you very soon."

The tour was scheduled to begin in Victoria on Sept. 25 and wrap up Oct. 26 in Sydney, N.S.

That included a show on Oct. 6 at the Grey Eagle Event Centre.

Last month, Abdul told CTV News she was looking forward to touring Canada, particularly since her late mother was born and raised in Manitoba.

Abdul said she and her sister are seeking Canadian citizenship, something their mother had encouraged them to do.