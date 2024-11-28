CALGARY
    • Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in southwest Calgary

    Calgary police say a man died at the scene after being struck by a vehicle in the southwest.

    It happened on Wednesday around 7 p.m. at Elbow Drive and 61st Avenue.

    According to police, the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and no impairment is suspected.

    Traffic was shut down in both directions along Elbow Drive between 61st and 63rd avenues.

    Drivers were advised to use alternate routes.

