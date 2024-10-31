CALGARY
Calgary

    • Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after crash

    Calgary police
    Share

    Calgary police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle early Thursday morning.

    Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Third Street and Fifth Avenue S.E. at about 7:30 a.m.

    Officers found a pedestrian had been hit.

    The adult victim was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition to Foothills Medical Centre.

    The driver remained at the scene.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News