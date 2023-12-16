CALGARY
Calgary

    • Pedestrian injured in southeast Calgary vehicle collision

    A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and injured in southeast Calgary Friday afternoon.

    It happened at 17 Avenue and 33rd Street, around 3:45 p.m.

    EMS says paramedics transported an adult to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    The driver remained on scene.

    The police investigation continues.

