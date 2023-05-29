Pedestrian killed by semi near Banff was facing child pornography charges

A pedestrian hit and killed by a semi-trailer on the Trans-Canada Highway near Banff was facing child pornography charges, CTV News has learned.

The crash happened on Highway 1 near the Banff Avenue exit just after 5 p.m. on Monday, closing the area to motorists for several hours.

Banff RCMP say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

He's since been identified as 51-year-old Harvie Heights resident Mark Troy Burnett.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams' (ALERT) internet child exploitation unit (ICE) confirms Burnett was arrested on April 20 and charged with distribution, possessing and accessing child pornography.

ICE spokesperson Michael Tucker says Canmore RCMP assisted with the arrest, seizing a number of computers and electronic devices from his home for forensic analysis.

Burnett is listed as an associate professor on Mount Royal University’s website.

CTV has reached out to MRU about Burnett’s teaching status at the time of his death, but has not heard back.

Burnett was scheduled to appear in court for his election and plea on June 7.

Investigators believe Burnett walked into the path of the semi when he was killed.