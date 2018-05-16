Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal crash on the CTrain tracks in the city’s northeast on Wednesday morning and service between the Whitehorn and McKnight stations was suspended for several hours while police investigated.

EMS and police responded to the crash near 36 Street and 39 Avenue N.E. just before 9:00 a.m.

Police say an elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We did assess that person. Based on the assessment findings there was no resuscitative efforts put forth and that person was determined deceased on scene,” said Adam Loria, Public Education Officer, Calgary EMS.

Shuttle buses were set up to take passengers between stations and traffic in the area was diverted for a few hours.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.