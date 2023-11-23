Pedestrian sent to hospital after being hit by vehicle in North Glenmore

A pedestrian has potentially life-altering injuries after being struck by a vehicle in southwest Calgary on Thursday night.

It happened in the neighbourhood of North Glenmore at 54th Avenue and 21st Street S.W. around 8:15 p.m.

The patient was rushed by EMS to hospital.

No further information is available on the victim or their specific injuries but police say they initially appeared serious.

The area was blocked off to motorists as the police traffic unit conducted its investigation.

The vehicle involved stayed at the scene.