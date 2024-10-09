Penbrooke Meadows stabbing declared 'random attack' by police

News -

Calgary police say a stabbing in the community of Penbrooke Meadows on Tuesday is believed to be random.

Officers were called to a bus stop in the area of Eighth Avenue S.E. and Pensacola Way S.E. at around 7 p.m.

The victim, a 34-year-old man, was approached by three suspects who proceeded to stab him and strike him with a baton repeatedly as he waited for the bus, police said.

The suspects, who witnesses described as youth, fled the scene on foot and have not been located.

The victim was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, but has since upgraded to stable condition.

"I saw a bunch of screaming and then I heard what sounded like a bottle breaking, and then just saw some commotion," said resident Bryan McCullough, who recently moved to the neighbourhood and lives across from the bus shelter.

"We heard somebody screaming and a guy ran off down that way (down the street)," said an area resident who goes by the nickname "T."

"I never even actually (saw) the rest of them, because they must have went down the alley."

April lives across the street from the bus stop where the attack occurred, and says about eight police vehicles showed up afterward.

"They were looking for the weapon that was there, I think," she said. "The whole (area) was all closed off for a bit."

Anyone with information or security footage is asked to contact police or Crimes Stoppers.