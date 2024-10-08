Stabbing in southeast Calgary sends 1 person to hospital

Calgary police are searching for a suspect or suspects in a stabbing that occurred in the city's southeast on Tuesday evening.

The victim was waiting at a bus stop in Penbrooke Meadows, according to police.

Police and EMS were called to the area along Pensacola Way S.E. around 7 p.m.

They say the male victim was stabbed several times.

He was transported to the Foothills hospital.

Police do not have anyone in custody at this time.