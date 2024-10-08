CALGARY
Calgary

    • Stabbing in southeast Calgary sends 1 person to hospital

    Calgary police search for evidence after a stabbing along Pensacola Way S.E. on Oct. 8, 2024. (DARREN WRIGHT / CTV NEWS CALGARY) Calgary police search for evidence after a stabbing along Pensacola Way S.E. on Oct. 8, 2024. (DARREN WRIGHT / CTV NEWS CALGARY)
    Calgary police are searching for a suspect or suspects in a stabbing that occurred in the city's southeast on Tuesday evening.

    The victim was waiting at a bus stop in Penbrooke Meadows, according to police.

    Police and EMS were called to the area along Pensacola Way S.E. around 7 p.m.

    They say the male victim was stabbed several times.

    He was transported to the Foothills hospital.

    Police do not have anyone in custody at this time.

