Penguin Walk returns to the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo

King penguins waddle through the Calgary Zoo in January 2022 as part of the facility's winter Penguin Walk. King penguins waddle through the Calgary Zoo in January 2022 as part of the facility's winter Penguin Walk.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina