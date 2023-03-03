People and animals dead in apparent carbon monoxide incident

Two people and some animals died Friday night in an apparent carbon monoxide incident.

The call came in around 8:20 p.m. as a carbon monoxide situation with some animals dead at the scene.

Police and firefighters, including hazardous materials crews, as well as EMS responded to a compound on 49th Avenue S.E. in the Valleyfield industrial area.

Police say two people were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning by EMS.

EMS says both individuals – one man and one woman – died.

A third person was assessed at the scene but not transported to hospital, EMS says.

EMS confirmed some animals also died.

ATCO crews were also called in and joined emergency crews at the scene.

It's not clear if the incident was caused by a gas leak or some other source.