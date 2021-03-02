LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- It’s been a rollercoaster of a year for fitness centers and gyms across Alberta, but after the latest easing of restrictions announced Monday, Lethbridge gym owners and gym goers are hopeful that they've entered the smooth sailing part of a really wild ride.

The recent announcement from the province of Alberta included the release of a reduced Step Two restart for Albertans.

This next step included a 15 per cent capacity for libraries as well as eased restrictions for gyms and fitness centers.

“Adults will be allowed to restart their fitness routines,” said health minister Tyler Shandrot. “Low intensity, individual and group fitness activities will now be allowed indoors like pilates, tai chi and indoor climbing.”

This now means that people are able to go to the gym on their own, and don’t have to book appointments with a personal trainer.

They still need to book times to come in to ensure social distancing, but it’s small price to pay for many who’ve missed working out at a proper facility.

“The gym is like therapy to me, so being able to just freely do it feels awesome,” said Amanda Oseen, a member of O2 Training Center in downtown Lethbridge.

It’s not just the members who are excited though, so are the owners.

Justin Tavernini is the owner and head trainer at O2 and is glad they’re finally getting back to some kind of normal after a year filled with ups and downs.

“We’re closed, we’re open, we’re restricted, (then) we’re closed (again)," said Tavernini. "Between dealing with customers, staff layoffs and staff rehires, it’s been one heck of a year but we feel like we’re on the tail end of it now.”

Tavernini said that since the recent announcement, the community outpour is like nothing he’s ever seen.

“We’re getting phone calls every day, people are coming to the gym, people are excited about coming to the gym,” he told CTV. “That excitement, it feels great right now.”

There are still restrictions in place, including a crackdown on high intensity training like running on treadmills and group cycling programs.

Unfortunately, because of these restrictions, some places like Kinetic Indoor Cycle & Fitness are still unable to fully open.

According to Kinetics owner and operator, Sandra Asuchak, this has taken a toll on the business.

“It has been quite a financial strain,” said Asuchak. “However I do have a very loyal membership base who have supported me through both closures so I think we’re going to be okay.”

The next chance for Asuchak to open Kinetic to a wider group would be in three weeks when the province could possibly move to Step Three of their re-open plan.

In the meantime, she will continue to hold online classes as well as in-person, low-intensity programs.

Step Three of A Path Forward hopes to see restrictions lifted even more, but will rely on a maximum of 300 COVID-19 hospitalizations and declining.

The easing of retail, hotels, conference centers and banquet hall restrictions were pushed back to the next step due to a recent increase in COVID numbers, including a rise in variant cases.