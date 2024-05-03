Perfect timing – sunshine and warmer temps to start the weekend

After a few days of wet and cold weather, Calgary and southern Alberta will see a well-timed (albeit short) reprieve.

Sunshine will return to the region for Friday, Saturday and most of Sunday. Daytime highs are expected to hit the mid-double digits and winds should be mostly light.

Late Sunday another round of precipitation is expected to start as a deep trough moves south of the international border.

Light showers are possible in southern Alberta in the evening, with intermittent rain likely Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The sunshine over the next few days will assist with melting snow that is still lingering on natural surfaces within Calgary (e.g. lawns), but some areas outside of the city might need a little more time due to higher accumulations from this weeks’ snow.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) many communities – especially along the foothills, recorded significant snowfall totals from Monday morning until Thursday. Kananaskis measured 53 centimetres of snow, Canmore 40 centimetres and in Calgary the water equivalent* measurements were between 21.5 to 23.4 milimetres at official ECCC weather stations. (*a more accurate measurement of snow).

There is a slight chance of a brief pop-up shower or even thunderstorm Friday, but a greater likelihood that Calgary will have an uneventful start to the weekend.

Daytime highs will remain slightly below the seasonal 15 C, but for most nights the overnight temperatures will be slightly warmer than the average 1 C.