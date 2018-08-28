Mount Royal University unveiled its permanent pride crosswalk on its campus Tuesday morning.

The university says it’s the first permanent crosswalk in Calgary and is a sign of its commitment to creating a respectful and inclusive campus for everyone.

“The rainbow flag itself reflects the diversity of the LGBTQ community with each colour on this sidewalk holding a special meaning,” says Mount Royal University Provost Lesley Brown.

There are brown and black stripes added to the updated six colour flag that was originally designed by Gilbert Baker and Harvey Milk.

”This edition was first done in Philadelphia in 2017 and was intended to recognize people of colour,” says Brown. “The pride flag also represents some big words bravery., courage and the strength that it takes to ‘come out’ whoever you are and whatever ‘coming out’ means to you."

MRU says there is always more that can be done to advance human rights and this is one more step along this journey for the university.

“It warms my heart that MRU has put in a permanent symbol of commitment to my community. This is a great step forward and I’m really excited to see the next substantial steps MRU takes in supporting my community,” says MRU Pride Planning Committee member Eddy Robinson.

Zoom Painting donated the cost of installation of this crosswalk and for the next five years will refresh it annually free of charge.

It's a contrubution valued at $17,500.00.

This is Calgary Pride week and this year's parade will take place Sunday, September 2.