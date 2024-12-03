Person found dead in Taradale home with high CO levels: CFD

A person was found dead in a Taradale home where emergency crews discovered high levels of carbon monoxide.

Fire crews responded to a home in the 900 block of Taradale Drive N.E. on Tuesday. When they arrived, they discovered carbon monoxide levels reading 200 parts per million in the basement.

A male was found dead in the basement, according to the Calgary Fire Department. The cause of death has not been determined.

The hazardous materials team and EMS have been dispatched to the home.

Three other patients were assessed at the scene.

