Persons Day celebrations to take place at Famous 5 monument

Thanks to the perseverance of five Alberta women known as the Famous 5, a historic legal win took place on October 18, 1929, marking critical progress in gender equality in Canada.

The Persons case (Edwards v. A.G. of Canada) was a constitutional ruling that confirmed women were 'persons', and could therefore work in the House of Commons and Senate.

This decision did not include all women, such as Indigenous women and women of Asian heritage and descent, according to the Government of Canada.

The Famous 5 includes: Emily Murphy, Nellie McClung, Irene Parlby, Louise McKinney and Henrietta Muir Edwards.

The "Women are Persons!" monument stands in Olympic Plaza, acknowledging their contributions to history.

The future of the monument is unclear as renovations to Olympic Plaza get underway.

The Famous 5 Foundation is hosting a 95th anniversary celebration from noon to 1 p.m. at the monument.

Gemma Hickey, an author and advocate, will be recognized at the event as the first transgender recipient of the Governor General's award.

Hickey will be talking about trans rights in Alberta.

"I'm very honoured and humbled to be recognized in this way, but I can’t help but feel that receiving this award in a province where people like me and their rights are under attack feels bittersweet," said Gemma Hickey.

Hickey sent an open letter to Premier Danielle Smith last week, asking to meet and discuss LGBTQ and transgender rights in Alberta.

The Persons Day event will also discuss on-going equality issues like pay equity, racial inequality, LGBTQ rights and missing and murdered Indigenous peoples.

"We have the possibility and power to change Canada for the better. To make Canada a more inclusive, diverse, and equitable country. We follow in the footsteps of these five Alberta women," said Frances Wright, Famous 5 Foundation CEO.

Everyone is welcome to attend.