Petition aims to stop bans on pets in Calgary rentals

A petition to prohibit rental properties from banning pets is garnering attention in Calgary.

The Change.org petition was launched by local resident, Pierre Noiseux, who says he has faced challenges trying to find pet-friendly rentals in the city.

"It's an issue that many pet owners in our city are all too familiar with," Noiseux said in a news release.

More than 500 people have signed since the petition was launched on April 2.

Supporters are calling on local officials and rental property owners to prohibit the banning of pets.

"We believe that everyone should have the right to live with their beloved pets without being discriminated against based on their choice of companionship," the petition said.

It also says this practice not only limits the housing options but contributes to the increasing number of pets surrendered to shelters.

In August 2023, the Calgary Humane Society (CHS) suspended the intake process for animals at their emergency shelter "due to an overwhelming number of animals admitted."

CHS executive director Carrie Fritz told CTV News staff at the time that they were caught off-guard with how severe the problem was when it came to a lack of pet-friendly housing, poor economy and inflation.

"People are really struggling to keep their animals in their homes and shelters across North America are bursting at the seams," she said.

Shelters in Lethbridge have also recently faced similar struggles.

In September 2023, that city's Community Animals Services shelter had 88 per cent of its kennels filled.

Staff had said one of the leading factors of this was a lack of pet-friendly rental options.