Petition seeks Last of Us star Pedro Pascal as Calgary Stampede parade marshal

When winter is over - and it has to be, doesn't it? - Calgarians turn their attention to other things, such as who they would like to see as the Calgary Stampede parade marshal.

The early leader in the clubhouse, fresh off his starring role in HBO's shot-in-Alberta global smash hit The Last of Us, is Pedro Pascal.

A petition that was launched on Change.org five days ago wants Pascal named parade marshal has already garnered over 4,000 signatures.

Pascal, who also stars in the Disney hit The Mandalorian, has been making a point of giving shout outs to Calgary in the media, including earlier this week, when he was spotted wearing Calgary Tower socks from Friday Socks, a local company.

He has also sung the praises of Calgary's Model Milk, Alberta film and TV crews, the province's landscape and the time he was driving from Calgary to Edmonton and saw the Northern Lights.

Meanwhile, Calgarians can't seem to get enough of Pascal either.

"Has anyone nominated Pedro Pascal for Stampede parade marshal yet?" tweeted Jessie Cayabo on March 11.

Look closely at Pedro Pascal's socks, really close. They're Calgary-themed socks (Saddledome & Calgary Tower) from Calgary-based @fridaysockco. A vestige from his time here shooting @TheLastofUsHBO #yyc pic.twitter.com/CMq36747vn — CTV - Ian White (@CTVIanWhite) March 16, 2023

Wordfest programming associate and youth programs coordinator Rita Sirignano replied to Cayabo's tweet with "YES YES YES!!! WITH BELLA!"

That was quote-tweeted later by Wordfest creative ringleader Shelley Youngblut, who added: "Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey: Calgary Stampede Parade Marshal. Please make this happen! @calgarystampede @TravelAlberta @TourismCalgary.

No word yet from Pascal, but on Thursday, he tweeted "Greatest. Crew. Evah."