CALGARY -- It could be a message about a strange payment, a lost or damaged package or possibly an unclaimed iPhone that was intended to go to your address.

The Better Business Bureau says con artists are getting craftier with their schemes to trick victims and are now posing as Amazon support staff, taking advantage of the massive increase in online shopping.

Typically conducted over the phone, the agency says the fraudsters are usually trying to record your personal information, such as your credit card or account details. In rare occurrences, they'll also try to get you to allow them to remotely access your computer to "help" solve the problem.

Sometimes the phone number they're calling from is phony too, the BBB says.

"The con artists are spoofing other organizations’ phone numbers to help disguise their calls and lend them credibility - including BBB’s number! That means they are probably using other phone numbers too, so watch out," the company says in a release.

Fortunately, the fraud is easy for victims to avoid if you know what to watch out for.

The BBB offers the following tips to help protect yourself:

Be cautious and skeptical about unsolicited phone calls, even from Amazon. While some departments with the company will occasionally call customers, they will never ask for personal information or offer a refund you weren't expecting

Ignore calls for immediate action as fraudsters commonly use a "sense of urgency" as a tactic to make you react to a message without thinking it through clearly

All requests to send money in response to such calls, whether it is through a wire transfer, prepaid debit card or app, are usually signs of fraud

The BBB says Amazon has a specific department tasked with identifying frauds, so if you ever run into a scam like this, you should contact the company immediately.

"Amazon investigates these complaints and will takes action, if warranted."