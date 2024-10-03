CALGARY
    • Phone, internet outage affects Rocky View Schools

    Rocky View Schools, which operates hundreds of schools in the Greater Calgary Area, says classes are running but there is no Internet access or phone service at any of its buildings. (Pexels/Brett Sayles) Rocky View Schools, which operates hundreds of schools in the Greater Calgary Area, says classes are running but there is no Internet access or phone service at any of its buildings. (Pexels/Brett Sayles)
    A severed cable near Calgary is to blame for a phone and internet outage throughout the Rocky View Schools District (RVS), a statement from the school board said.

    The letter from RVS on Wednesday said a fibre optic line was cut this week, knocking out internet services for the district's schools.

    "Schools remain open and classes will continue without internet access," RVS said in the statement.

    Phone lines are also impacted by the issue.

    "For urgent messages, parents/guardians can contact the school principal and/or assistant principal through email, which will be received on their phones," RVS said.

    "If you do not have your principal's email address, please go to your school's website and select 'Contact Us' on the top right-hand corner of the main page."

    During the outage, attendance will be recorded on paper and filed electronically when services are restored.

    "Please note families will not be notified of late arrivals or absences until this outage is repaired," RVS said.

    "As this issue is beyond our control, we thank you for your understanding as our telecommunication provider works to restore the service."

    RVS said there is no firm timeline for repairs.

