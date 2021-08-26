CALGARY -- A pickup truck collided with the front porch of a townhome Thursday afternoon in northeast Calgary.

The Calgary Fire Department received a call around 2 p.m. alerting them to the collision, which took place in the 200 block of Cityscape Blvd N.E.

According to a CFD spokesperson, a pickup truck, towing a trailer, hit the pre-cast stone steps of two townhouse units on the street, pushing the steps.

Four pillars supporting the porch and roof were tilting and damaged.

CFD heavy rescue was able to stabilize the porch with a temporary fix to provide immediate safety.

Calgary police confirmed that no one was injured in the incident, although serious damage was done.

One man was arrested and taken into custody, as it is suspected he was impaired.

Charges are pending.