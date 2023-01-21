Piikani Nation grieving death of former chief Stanley Grier
The Piikani Nation is mourning the passing of one of their former chiefs.
Stanley Grier served as chief for two terms, from 2015 to 2023.
He didn't run for re-election. Troy "Bossman" Knowlton was sworn in as the new chief Tuesday.
Grier spent decades in law enforcement before moving to public office.
Those who knew him say he's remembered for constant good spirits, collaboration with others and his lifelong dedication to the Piikani Nation.
Grier was 63. He's survived by his wife Avril, four children and three grandchildren.
