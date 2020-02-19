CALGARY -- The financially troubled grocery chain Planet Organic closed the doors on its Royal Oak location Tuesday night.

Staff arrived at work Wednesday to find the locks changed, according to two people who spoke with CTV News, saying the closure was a surprise to staff.

As of Wednesday evening, signs on the front entrance said the store was closed for inventory. It appears this is the only location to close.

In an email response to questions about the closure, Planet Organic CEO Alan Thompson said it is part of the company’s ongoing restructuring efforts, saying he hopes to reopen the store in the near future.

CTV News has previously reported on the company’s trouble paying several small suppliers who are owed sums ranging from $2,300 to about $80,000.

Planet Organic has five Calgary locations, four in Edmonton and one each in B.C. and Ontario.