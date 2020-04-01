CALGARY -- Officials with the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) confirm the COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily halted the procurement process ahead of construction of the new arena.

In a statement sent to CTV News on Wednesday morning, Clare LePan, CMLC vice-president of marketing and communications, confirmed the 30-day interruption.

"We have paused the procurement process to allow the interested teams to adjust to current working conditions as normally this process involves in person interviews (and associated travel) so we wanted to give time to adjust," explained LePan. "Otherwise, project planning is still proceeding as planned."

CMLC was selected as the project manager for the planning and building stages of the arena that will be constructed a few blocks north of the current site of the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The estimated $550-million cost for the project, including $8-million to CMLC, is being split between the City of Calgary and the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC).