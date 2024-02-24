Polar plunge kicks off Special Olympics Canada Winter Games Calgary Festivities.

This year, the 12th annual Polar Plunge in Calgary is also part of the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Officials from the games as well as Alberta Sheriffs, the Calgary Police Service, Calgary 911, the Calgary Emergency Management Agency, Calgary Transit Public Safety, the Calgary Remand Centre, and the Special Olympics cheer team athletes took a very chilly plunge into Arbour Lake Saturday morning.

Sarah Desilits was one of the 250 people participating in the Calgary event. “I think community involvement is important with these types of things and having everyone involved and excited; it’s just fun all around.”

Each year, the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge benefits the more than 2,800 Special Olympics Alberta athletes.

The Calgary plungers have raised $40,000 so far.

“We’re looking to raise about $100,000 all through Alberta; from my understanding we’re already at that but we still have a couple more plunges to do,” said Calgary Police Service Detective Theresa Garagan.

The Torch Run began Friday, February 23 and saw law enforcement officers and Special Olympics athletes carry the Flame of Hope across 12 Alberta communities to the Opening Ceremony of the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games on Tuesday, February 27 and run through to Saturday, March 2.

“It’s about raising awareness and funds for special Olympic athletes in order for them to participate in games,” said Garagan.

Athletes with an intellectual disability from across Canada’s 12 Provincial/Territorial Special Olympics Chapters will be in Calgary to compete in several sports including five-pin bowling, alpine skiing, curling, figure skating and floor hockey.

In some cases, athletes who achieve their personal bests may be named to Special Olympics Team Canada.

About 1,500 volunteers will help ensure the event runs smoothly.

For more information on the games, go here.