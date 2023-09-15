Police cadets walk stage on graduation day; will join Lethbridge, Taber and Blood Tribe forces

Three recently graduated police cadets will go with the LPS, two will work for the Taber Police Service and two will join the ranks of the Blood Tribe Police Service. Three recently graduated police cadets will go with the LPS, two will work for the Taber Police Service and two will join the ranks of the Blood Tribe Police Service.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News