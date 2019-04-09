The Calgary Police Service confirms the man who had been considered a person of interest in connection with a fatal April 3 shooting in a parking lot in the northeast has been interviewed and cleared of any wrongdoing.

Police were called to the parking lot in the 2400 block of 37 Avenue N.E. shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3 following reports of shots fired. Officers located a bullet riddled vehicle with two gunshot victims inside. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

The victims have been identified as 25-year-old Jasdeep Singh of Calgary and 22-year-old Japneet Malhi of Airdrie. Police confirm that Singh and Malhi had visited an establishment in the vicinity of the parking lot prior to the shooting.

Police obtained surveillance footage from Mazaj Lounge and Restaurant, a business in the area, and attempted to identity a man who they believed may have had information that could potentially assist the ongoing investigation.

On Tuesday evening, CPS officials confirmed the man in the surveillance video contacted police after seeing his picture on the news. The man was interviewed by homicide detectives and is no longer considered a person of interest.

On April 4, police released surveillance stills of a dark coloured sedan that had been seen in the area at the time of the shooting. The suspect vehicle is believed to be an early 2000s model Nissan Altima with a rear spoiler.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect vehicle, or has information regarding the shooting, is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.