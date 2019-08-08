

CTV News Calgary





The patio set is back at Angel’s Cafe.

Two weeks after an expensive, and unique, set of patio furniture was stolen from the small eatery along the pathway in Edworthy Park, a posting on social media says it had been found by police and returned.

The $2,500 set includes an outdoor couch and two chairs with custom cushions, along with a coffee table.

“Police were able to locate it and return it to our patio,” read the Facebook post.

“It already has a new location and being enjoyed after a good cleaning.”

The set went missing days ahead of the launch of a new patio and liquor licence at Angels, which had to be moved several metres due to safety concerns found in 2015 around how close the deck was to a nearby power pole.

Construction started in 2018 and the cafe re-opened in March.