Police identify person of interest in SAIT death investigation

Calgary police said in a Saturday update that they have identified a man they want to speak with as part of an investigation into a death at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT).

Emergency crews were called to the SAIT campus just after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday after the body of a woman in her 20s was found inside a student residence building.

SAIT students told CTV News that the death occurred in a room on the 19th floor of the Begin Tower.

An autopsy was completed on Thursday, but police say the woman's cause of death remains undetermined.

On Friday, police said that as part of their investigation, investigators hoped to identify a man believed to have had contact with the woman prior to her death.

Saturday afternoon, police sent out an update that the man has been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.