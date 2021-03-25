CALGARY -- Calgary police have identified a woman found dead in a northeast hotel room earlier this week.

Police were called to the Airport Traveller's Inn about 8 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a disturbance.

The body of Sherilyn Shelley Ann Gagnon, 33, was discovered in one of the rooms. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

An adult male was also taken to hospital and police said earlier this week they are searching for a person of interest.

Investigators believe Gagnon was killed sometime on Tuesday and say it was not the result of a random incident.

The motive for her killing remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877, the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.