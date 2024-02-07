Police investigate after suspected copper wire theft knocks out power in downtown Calgary

Enmax and first responders were dealing with a major power outage Tuesday night in downtown Calgary.

It stems from what police believe was an attempted copper wire theft.

Shortly after 8 p.m., fire crews responded to reports of smoke in an underground utility area near 9th Street S.W. between 7th and 8th avenues.

Power was knocked out to an area covering approximately five blocks.

Police provided traffic control at several downtown intersections where power to traffic lights were out.

Enmax expected repairs would take hours.

Initially, police were concerned a thief may have been injured or killed in the incident but found no one at the site and they now continue to investigate this as a copper wire theft.

They'd like to hear from anyone with any information about this incident and can be reached at 403-266-1234.