Police investigate after suspected copper wire theft knocks out power in downtown Calgary
Enmax and first responders were dealing with a major power outage Tuesday night in downtown Calgary.
It stems from what police believe was an attempted copper wire theft.
Shortly after 8 p.m., fire crews responded to reports of smoke in an underground utility area near 9th Street S.W. between 7th and 8th avenues.
Power was knocked out to an area covering approximately five blocks.
Police provided traffic control at several downtown intersections where power to traffic lights were out.
Enmax expected repairs would take hours.
Initially, police were concerned a thief may have been injured or killed in the incident but found no one at the site and they now continue to investigate this as a copper wire theft.
They'd like to hear from anyone with any information about this incident and can be reached at 403-266-1234.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UBC student commutes from Calgary — cheaper than paying Vancouver rent
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
W5 Unreleased video allegedly shows torture of Ontario 'crypto king' during kidnapping
A grieving mother is on a quest for answers after her 25-year-old son died just days after coming across new footage alleged to show the kidnapping and torture of so-called 'crypto king' Aiden Pleterski.
Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto's Eaton Centre 40 years later
An Ontario woman said she was initially perplexed when she received a notified that her mother's wallet, which had gone missing at Toronto's Eaton Centre four decades ago, was found.
Calgary Stampede reaches $9.5M settlement in class-action lawsuit
The Calgary Stampede and members of a class-action lawsuit that alleged the organization allowed a performance school staffer to sexually abuse young boys for decades have agreed to a multi-million dollar settlement.
'Scary situation': Brazen car theft near Montreal captured on camera
The owner of a Montreal-area car dealership says authorities need to crack down on car theft after a brazen theft Monday night was captured on a surveillance camera.
Nearly 67,000 Honda and Acura vehicles recalled in Canada
Honda announced a recall on Tuesday affecting 66,846 vehicles in Canada due to possible issues with the front passenger airbag sensors.
Taylor Swift threatens legal action against Florida student who tracks her jet
Attorneys for Taylor Swift are threatening legal action against the Florida college student who tracks the private jets of celebrities and public figures, including Swift.
Man, 42, fatally shot in parking lot in Montreal suburb
Police are investigating after a 42-year-old man was gunned down in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on Tuesday.
Nigerian man charged with sextortion of B.C. teenager before 2023 death
Nearly one year after the death of a teenage sextortion victim from B.C.'s Lower Mainland, authorities have announced charges against a suspect in Nigeria.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
EIA recovered 92% of pre-pandemic volumes in 2023, on track to make up rest in year or two
Edmonton International Airport is celebrating serving 7.5 million customers in 2023, which represents a 92 per cent recovery of its pre-pandemic traffic volume.
-
Leduc's only homeless shelter facing closure if new location isn't found
The only homeless shelter in Leduc says it only has days to find a new location — or close its doors permanently.
-
'You'd think the Oilers are playing in the Super Bowl': Edmonton fans take over Las Vegas for potentially historic NHL game
Hockey fans travelling to Las Vegas to watch their favourite team is commonplace — and observing legions of them from Western Canada in the hotels, casinos, restaurants and bars of the popular tourist destination has become a standard.
Vancouver
-
UBC student commutes from Calgary — cheaper than paying Vancouver rent
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
-
Canucks enlist local designer with African roots for latest special jersey design
Fashion designer Naa Sheka’s work always comes from the heart and her latest piece is no exception.
-
B.C. Court of Appeal upholds ruling quashing Vancouver rent control bylaw
B.C.'s highest court has ruled against the City of Vancouver in its effort to regulate rent increases between tenancies at single-room accommodations in the city.
Atlantic
-
15-year-old charged with manslaughter after alleged Moncton shooting
A 15-year-old is facing a manslaughter charge after a 16-year-old died of an alleged gunshot wound in Moncton.
-
As Nova Scotia emerges from heavy snowfall, woman describes anxious wait for rescue
Cleanup in Nova Scotia could take days after more than a metre of snow piled up in some parts of the province over the weekend.
-
Two N.S. women charged with possession of drugs for trafficking
Nova Scotia RCMP have charged two people with drug offences after searching a home in New Minas.
Vancouver Island
-
'Experience of a lifetime': Animal rescue founder recounts extracting 9 lions from Ukrainian zoo
A daring assignment connected Jesse Adams, a lover of all animals, with some big cats in need of help.
-
B.C. MLA's office plastered with 'hateful' messages after resignation, premier says
Hours after B.C. MLA Selina Robinson resigned from her NDP cabinet position, her constituency office was plastered with messages calling for her to be removed from caucus as well.
-
Nigerian man charged with sextortion of B.C. teenager before 2023 death
Nearly one year after the death of a teenage sextortion victim from B.C.'s Lower Mainland, authorities have announced charges against a suspect in Nigeria.
Toronto
-
Court allows negligence class-action suit against Ontario LTC minister to proceed
Ontario's Court of Appeal is allowing a class-action lawsuit to proceed against the minister of long-term care for alleged negligence regarding the government's response to COVID-19.
-
W5
W5 Unreleased video allegedly shows torture of Ontario 'crypto king' during kidnapping
A grieving mother is on a quest for answers after her 25-year-old son died just days after coming across new footage alleged to show the kidnapping and torture of so-called 'crypto king' Aiden Pleterski.
-
Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto's Eaton Centre 40 years later
An Ontario woman said she was initially perplexed when she received a notified that her mother's wallet, which had gone missing at Toronto's Eaton Centre four decades ago, was found.
Montreal
-
Man, 42, fatally shot in parking lot in Montreal suburb
Police are investigating after a 42-year-old man was gunned down in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on Tuesday.
-
'Scary situation': Brazen car theft near Montreal captured on camera
The owner of a Montreal-area car dealership says authorities need to crack down on car theft after a brazen theft Monday night was captured on a surveillance camera.
-
Quebec's controversial housing bill could be adopted next week
As the housing crisis continues to worsen in Quebec, the detailed study of Bill 31, which will limit the use of lease transfers, came to an end on Tuesday. Québec solidaire (QS) tried until the end to propose amendments, but was ultimately unsuccessful.
Ottawa
-
Gatineau man tracks stolen vehicle to Port of Montreal, but police say their hands are tied
Thanks to his Apple AirTag, Mark Roos knows his stolen 2021 Dodge Ram TRX is was in the Port of Montreal, but police said they were unable to do anything to get it back.
-
Barrhaven couple still displaced months after summer tornado
First time homeowners Miranda Lepore and Cory Papineau were uprooted from their home in Barrhaven after a tornado severely damaged their home on July 13. Since then, they say they've had a frustrating time dealing with their insurance provider.
-
OC Transpo reduces workforce as revenues stagnate post pandemic
OC Transpo announced Tuesday that it’s reducing its workforce to cut costs and improve revenue.
Kitchener
-
Break-in at Waterloo escape room described as 'invasive' by staff
An escape room in Waterloo is out cash and electronics after someone broke in on Sunday morning.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'The missing piece': Regional councillors approve $19.75 million land deal for new transit hub
The Region of Waterloo is moving ahead with a major land purchase it says will be used as part of its new transit hub in Kitchener.
-
Cyclist dead after crash in Kitchener
A 66-year-old cyclist who suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in Kitchener Monday night has died.
Saskatoon
-
Nurses at St. Paul's Hospital 'stop the line' after patient goes into respiratory arrest
A traumatic situation in a Saskatoon hospital waiting room has prompted nurses to enact a last-resort measure to sound the alarm about overcapacity and patient safety.
-
'Thick enough to skate on': Saskatoon residents making the most of icy conditions
The warmer than usual winter weather has made for treacherous conditions on roads and sidewalks, but leave it to those in Saskatchewan to make the most of it.
-
Sask. teen has close call after falling through ice
First responders are warning the public to stay away from frozen ponds after a 13-year-old girl fell through the ice in Warman Monday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Search for missing Sudbury politician moves to Moonglo neighbourhood
It has been 10 days since Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini, 62, vanished without a trace and now search efforts are being focused on the Moonglo area of town.
-
Michigan school shooter's mother convicted of manslaughter
A Michigan jury on Tuesday convicted the mother of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued she bore responsibility because she and her husband gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.
-
Court order will help Greater Sudbury find out what happened to $1.5M stolen by fraudsters
A judge has granted Greater Sudbury’s motion to have financial institutions reveal the paper trail left behind after the city was defrauded of $1.5 million in December.
Winnipeg
-
'A lot of anger built up': Kyriakos Vogiatzakis' family calling for inquiry into his death
The brother of Kyriakos Vogiatzakis shared his anger and sadness Tuesday as he recalled what he felt went wrong the night his brother was assaulted and died outside his St. James restaurant.
-
Second lawsuit filed over Fort Gibraltar walkway collapse, alleging child can no longer use left arm and hand
A new lawsuit filed in the Court of King’s Bench in Winnipeg claims an 11-year old boy lost the use of his left arm and hand as a result of the Fort Gibraltar walkway collapse.
-
Councillor concerned about social services hub location downtown
A Winnipeg city councillor is raising questions about the location of a downtown hub offering information and referrals to social services.
Regina
-
Moose Jaw mother calling for autism supports in schools
A Moose Jaw mother is calling on the Saskatchewan Government for more resources in schools to help students living with autism.
-
Sask. Party's Harpauer, Duncan, Wyant and McMorris not seeking re-election in 2024
Several well known members of the Saskatchewan Party will not be seeking re-election in 2024, Premier Scott Moe announced on Tuesday.
-
Regina music instructor accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old
A 71-year-old Regina music teacher is facing multiple sexual offences against a child following an investigation by the Regina Children’s Justice Centre, police say.