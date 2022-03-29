Police investigate possible hate-related incident at Scarboro United Church

Sometime between Friday, March 25 at 9 p.m. and Sunday morning at 9 a.m., police believe a Pride flag hanging on the church that welcomed members of the LGBTQ2S+ community was damaged. There were cuts and burns on the banner, and someone scrawled the word 'Repent' on it with a black marker. Sometime between Friday, March 25 at 9 p.m. and Sunday morning at 9 a.m., police believe a Pride flag hanging on the church that welcomed members of the LGBTQ2S+ community was damaged. There were cuts and burns on the banner, and someone scrawled the word 'Repent' on it with a black marker.

