    • Police investigate stabbing in northeast Calgary Saturday evening

    Police taped off an area in a greenspace near Memorial Dr. and Edmonton Tr. N.E. after a stabbing on April 20, 2024. (Tyler Barrow/CTV News Calgary) Police taped off an area in a greenspace near Memorial Dr. and Edmonton Tr. N.E. after a stabbing on April 20, 2024. (Tyler Barrow/CTV News Calgary)
    One person is in stable condition in hospital after a stabbing in northeast Calgary.

    Police say a friend of the victim called to report their friend had been stabbed in the leg.

    It happened around 5:20 Saturday afternoon.

    As part of the investigation, police taped off an area in a greenspace near Memorial Dr. and Edmonton Tr. N.E.

    Police have not released any other details about the events around the stabbing. 

    This is a developing story... 

