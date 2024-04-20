Police investigate stabbing in northeast Calgary Saturday evening

One person is in stable condition in hospital after a stabbing in northeast Calgary.

Police say a friend of the victim called to report their friend had been stabbed in the leg.

It happened around 5:20 Saturday afternoon.

As part of the investigation, police taped off an area in a greenspace near Memorial Dr. and Edmonton Tr. N.E.

Police have not released any other details about the events around the stabbing.

This is a developing story...