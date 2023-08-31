Police investigate suspicious package left outside southeast Calgary high school

A package discovered early Thursday morning outside Bishop O'Byrne High School turned out to be not so suspicious.

Thursday around 6:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a suspicious package outside the school, located at 500, 333 Shawville Blvd S.E.

Officers found a package and called in a tactical team to assess it. It was determined that the package was safe and "not an intended explosive device," a police spokesperson confirmed in an email to CTV News.

Police met with school officials to confirm that the building was empty and that staff and students knew not to come in until police confirmed it was safe.

The scene has been cleared, and police say there's no threat to staff, students or public.

An investigation into where the package came from continues.