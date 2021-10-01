Police investigate weapons incident at Calgary junior high school

CALGARY -

Calgary police are investigating reports of an armed individual who was spotted near a high school on Friday afternoon.

Officials tell CTV News officers were called to A.E. Cross School, on 37 Street S.W., at about 2 p.m. for reports of an unknown man waving what appeared to be a handgun.

According to witness reports, the male pointed it at a number of students as they left the building.

No shots were fired and no one was injured, police say.

The suspect fled on foot before officers arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.