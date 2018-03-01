Calgary police are looking for the public’s help to track down a man wanted in connection with two armed robberies that took place in the city late last year.

Officials are looking for David Midouin, 25, after two incidents in Calgary on November 26, 2017.

Midouin is also wanted by police in Longueuil, Quebec on an unrelated matter.

He is described as:

170-175 cm tall

slim build

black hair

brown eyes

a teardrop tattoo under his left eye

Police say that he is known to frequent Quebec as well as Calgary and Edmonton.

Anyone with information on Midouin is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org