Calgary CTrain service disruptions expected over May long weekend

CTrain users will see some big changes over the May long weekend that will impact service.

From Saturday, May 18 to the very early hours of Tuesday, May 21, all downtown stations along Seventh Avenue, as well as the Victoria Park/Stampede Station and a few surrounding stations, will be closed.

Shuttle buses will replace CTrain service between affected stations, and full CTrain service will return by May 21.

Both Red Line and Blue Line service will be impacted.

Affected stations includeSunnyside, 8 Street, 7 Street, 6 Street, 4 Street, 3 Street, 1 Street, Centre Street, City Hall/Bow Valley College, Victoria Park/Stampede, Erlton/Stampede, 39 Avenue, Bridgeland/Memorial, Downtown West/Kerby, Sunalta, Shaganappi Point and Westbrook.

For more information, you can visit Calgary Transit's website.

Not only will the work affect CTrain service, it will also impact pedestrians and drivers.

"Those attending events on Stampede Park over the long weekend should give themselves extra time to get to their destinations via 12 Avenue S.E. or 25 Avenue S.E.," officials said in a Monday news release.

Starting on Saturday, May 18 at 2 a.m.:

The Macleod Trail pedestrian crossings at 17 Avenue S.E. and 14 Avenue S.E. will be closed. Pedestrians and cyclists will be detoured to 12 Avenue S.E. or 25 Avenue S.E. to access Stampede Park.

An additional lane on northbound Macleod Trail will be closed between the Elbow River Bridge and 12 Avenue S.E. Two northbound lanes will remain open at all times. Enter Stampede Park from 25 Avenue S.E. or use alternate routes if possible.

The closures are expected to wrap up by Tuesday, May 21 at 4 a.m.

To learn more about the 17 Avenue S.E. extension and Victoria Park/Stampede Station rebuild project, you can visit the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation's (CMLC) website.

Other area changes in place until June

Other redevelopment work taking place in area will require some pedestrian and vehicle detours for the next few months.

Beginning as early as Monday, May 13 and lasting until June:

The 14 Avenue S.E. pedestrian crossing at Macleod Trail will be closed to enable construction on the Victoria Park/Stampede Station rebuild project. Pedestrian access from Macleod Trail onto Stampede Park and to the Victoria Park/Stampede Station will be maintained via 17 Avenue S.E. and 12 Avenue S.E.

For real-time traffic and pedestrian access updates, you can visit the CMLC's website.