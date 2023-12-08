CALGARY
Calgary

    • Police searching for suspect in N.E. Calgary LRT station stabbing

    A suspect connected to an assault at the Marlborough LRT Station is seen in supplied photos. (Source: Calgary Police Service) A suspect connected to an assault at the Marlborough LRT Station is seen in supplied photos. (Source: Calgary Police Service)

    Police are looking for help identifying a suspect involved in an assault at a northeast Calgary LRT station last month.

    On Nov. 27, police said a victim was stabbed at the Marlborough LRT Station around 3 p.m. after being followed by a man.

    The victim attempted to move away from the suspect by walking onto a nearby Plus 15 Skywalk. He then tried to return to the station, but police said the suspect blocked his way.

    A “physical struggle” ensued, in which the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the thigh.

    The suspect then left the station on a northbound train.

    Police said the victim called 9-1-1 and requested assistance. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

    The suspect is described as a man, approximately six feet tall with medium-to-long black hair.

    He was last seen wearing a white hoodie, dark jacket and dark pants. At the time of the assault he was wearing dark pants, red and white shoes; and a red Calgary Flames jersey with the number 91 on it.

    Anyone with information about this assault or the suspect is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online or through the P3 Tips app.

