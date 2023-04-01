Police seek information after discovering human remains near Okotoks

The RCMP Serious Crimes Unit and Calgary police are investigating after receiving a report of human remains found near Okotoks.

According to police, the remains were found near the intersectionof Highway 552 and 128 Street East.

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Tara Miller, or Tara Mbugua of Calgary, with the investigation being treated as a homicide.

Highway 552 northeast of Okotoks was closed for the past several days as police investigated the scene.

The RCMP initiated a roadblock near the single-lane Davisburg Bridge, which crosses the Highwood River.

Calgary police said the RCMP notified them of Thursday night's investigation but police would not say what it may be connected to in the city.

Police are asking that anyone with information about any suspicious activity that took place in that area between noon on March 29 and 5 p.m. on March 30 contact the Turner Valley RCMP at 403-933-4262. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

With files from Shaun Frenette