Police seek public assistance identifying suspect in drug store thefts

Calgary police are asking for public assistance to help them identify a suspect they believe was involved in a series of drug store thefts.

On June 9, at around 1:25 p.m., a man entered the London Drugs at 3630 Brentwood Rd. N.W., took two small kitchen appliances and left.

Police believe the man is connected to a number of other thefts at a variety of London Drugs locations across the city that took place between June 9 and July 31.

He’s described as around 5’9” tall, between 30 and 35 years of age, with short red-blond hair, a mustache and goatee.

He was seen wearing colourful style shirts, black runners and a tan baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.