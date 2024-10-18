CALGARY
Calgary

    • Police seek public assistance identifying suspect in drug store thefts

    Calgary police seek public assistance identifying this man who is believed to be connected to a number of thefts from London Drugs locations across Calgary between June 9 and July 31. Calgary police seek public assistance identifying this man who is believed to be connected to a number of thefts from London Drugs locations across Calgary between June 9 and July 31.
    Calgary police are asking for public assistance to help them identify a suspect they believe was involved in a series of drug store thefts.

    On June 9, at around 1:25 p.m., a man entered the London Drugs at 3630 Brentwood Rd. N.W., took two small kitchen appliances and left.

    Police believe the man is connected to a number of other thefts at a variety of London Drugs locations across the city that took place between June 9 and July 31.

    He’s described as around 5’9” tall, between 30 and 35 years of age, with short red-blond hair, a mustache and goatee.

    He was seen wearing colourful style shirts, black runners and a tan baseball cap.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

