CALGARY -- Calgary police are asking the public for help in locating a person of interest in the fatal stabbing that occurred in the northwest community of Panorama Hills Wednesday morning.

According to police on Wednesday at approximately 10:45 a.m. a stabbing was reported and police were called to the 200 block of Panetella Court N.W.

A man was found suffering stab wounds and was declared deceased at the scene.

Police are looking to speak to 19-year-old Michael Elendu.

Elendu is described as 190 centimetres (6-3) tall, with a slim build, brown eyes and black hair.

Police believe the stabbing was not random.

Detectives continue to speak with witnesses and are investigating this incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.