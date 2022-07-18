Police shoot attempted break-in suspect in Coventry Hills, ASIRT investigating

One man is in hospital after being shot by Calgary police in a northeast neighbourhood Sunday night.

Residents of a home in the 12100 block of Coventry Hills Way N.E. called police shortly before 10 p.m. saying a man with a weapon was in their yard and trying to break into their home.

Police say the family sheltered inside as officers were dispatched.

According to Calgary Police Service officials, officers located the armed man and attempted to deescalate the situation. Two CPS members fired on the man, striking him.

Officers gave the man medical assistance until EMS arrived on scene. The injured man was taken to hospital where he is listed as being in non-life threatening condition.

The Alberta Serious Incident response Team is investigating the police shooting. No officers were injured.