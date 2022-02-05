Police warn public about scam against grandparents

Calgary police are asking for public assistance to identify a man they believe is perpetuating a scam against unsuspecting grandparents.

In the past few weeks, at least six individuals have lost a combined total exceeding $50,000 and investigators are looking for a man they believe is responsible.

He's described as being between 40 and 45 years old, around 172 centimetres (5'8") tall, with a slim build. He's also believed to possibly be driving a dark-coloured Ford Escape SUV.

Victims have told police that someone called them pretending to be a loved one. They say that they've been arrested and need cash to make bail, with the amount in the thousands of dollars.

In some instances, the caller has claimed to be a law enforcement officer. Police officers do not collect bail money over the phone.

Police ask that if the caller says they're a police officer, to ask for the report number, then call the police and ask for the report number to be confirmed – and to independently look up the police number, don't use a number given by the caller.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Calgary Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.