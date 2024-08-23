Police watchdog investigating officer-involved shooting

Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after an officer with the Calgary force opened fire on a suspect this past weekend.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is looking for witnesses to the Aug. 18 incident.

Around 2:30 p.m. that day, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) responded to a call about a man stealing a bottle of vodka and taking out a window with a hammer at a liquor store.

CPS says it was Ace Liquor at 5032 16th Ave. N.W.

Two officers were directed to a suspect in a nearby park, allegedly now armed with a knife.

CPS says the park was at Montgomery Town Square.

Police say they attempted to arrest the man but he refused to drop the knife and moved toward the officers.

At that point, one of the officers shot the suspect in the leg.

First-aid was provided by police until paramedics arrived and took the suspect to hospital.

His injuries were not deemed life-threatening.

CPS says no officers or civilians were injured.

Anyone with information -- in particular a woman who was in the park when police arrived -- is asked to contact ASIRT investigators at 403-592-4306.