Alberta’s political leaders are spending the last day of the campaign making a final pitch to voters.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley started Monday at a Calgary fabrication business, where she again made an appeal to voters who are undecided or disaffected while taking verbal jabs at UCP Leader Jason Kenney.

“At the start of this campaign I asked, who do you trust to fight for you, me or Mr. Kenney? Do we move forward with his kind of a plan, or we do move forward with my very clear plan,” she said.

“As we come to the closing hours of this campaign, the choice could not be clearer. My plan is focused on diversifying the economy, Mr. Kenney’s plan does not. My Made in Alberta plan for economic diversification will mean that our future is built right here in Alberta, just like with the work that is being done at this site.”

Notley then travelled to Edmonton where she made an afternoon appearance at McKay Avenue School.

Speaking in the provincial capital, Kenney said there is one thing he actually agrees with Notley on, that the choice between the NDP and UCP “could not be more clear.”

“It’s a choice between a party with a clear plan to create jobs, get pipelines built, get our economy moving again, and a party with the worst economic record since the Great Depression,” he said.

“If people love the carbon tax, they really should vote NDP because they’ll raise it by 67 per cent, if they don’t like it, they can vote for the UCP that will scrap it. If they like the (Prime Minister Justin) Trudeau-Notley alliance then they should vote NDP, if they think it has been a failure for Alberta they should vote UCP. So I think the choice could not be more clear in this election.”

Liberal Leader David Khan is spending Monday in Calgary, where he announced his party’s justice policy, and Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel is spending the day door knocking in Edmonton.

Jobs, the economy and the need for additional pipeline capacity have been the biggest issues during the campaign, which Notley and Kenney each touched on Monday.

“We have the biggest energy upgrading plan since the days of premier (Peter) Lougheed, $75 billion in private-sector investment, and over 70,000 jobs turning our energy into the products the world needs,” said Notley.

“And we will fight to build (the Trans Mountain) pipeline and the other pipelines that we need built. It has been the fight of my life. It has been the fight of our lives.”

Kenney also laid out the choice facing voters as he sees it.

“If you’re not yet decided, here’s the choice, tomorrow you can choose a government that has the worst economic record in Alberta modern history, or you can choose a government that will be obsessed with creating jobs, that has a detailed plan to bring investment back to Alberta, that will create at least 55,000 new, full-time private sector jobs with our job creation tax cut.”

A record 696,000 people voted during the advance poll period, which could cause delays for some results as 223,000 votes were cast outside home ridings.

Ballots of those who voted outside their home are being sent to the Elections Alberta headquarters in Edmonton, where they will be counted starting Wednesday.

Polling stations are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Voters must be at least 18-years-old and have two pieces of identification. A list of voting locations can be found here.